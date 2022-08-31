Workiva (NYSE:WK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.57–$0.53 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $534.00 million-$536.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $533.87 million. Workiva also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.27–$0.25 EPS.

Workiva Trading Up 0.5 %

Workiva stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,371. Workiva has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $173.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. Workiva had a negative net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 137.88%. The company had revenue of $131.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workiva will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WK shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Workiva from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $107.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA grew its position in Workiva by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA now owns 41,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Workiva by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Workiva by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Workiva by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

