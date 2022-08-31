Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Raised to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Workspace Group (LON:WKP – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 650 ($7.85) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 850 ($10.27). Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WKP. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 640 ($7.73) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.08) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 838 ($10.13).

Workspace Group Stock Performance

LON:WKP traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 518 ($6.26). The stock had a trading volume of 354,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £992.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 762.50. Workspace Group has a twelve month low of GBX 511.50 ($6.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 971.50 ($11.74). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 569.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 643.46.

Insider Activity

Workspace Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Stephen Hubbard purchased 17,860 shares of Workspace Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 649 ($7.84) per share, for a total transaction of £115,911.40 ($140,057.27). In other Workspace Group news, insider Graham Clemett sold 6,209 shares of Workspace Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 647 ($7.82), for a total value of £40,172.23 ($48,540.64). Also, insider Stephen Hubbard acquired 17,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 649 ($7.84) per share, with a total value of £115,911.40 ($140,057.27).

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

