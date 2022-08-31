W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Shares Gap Down to $6.28

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.28, but opened at $6.06. W&T Offshore shares last traded at $6.22, with a volume of 44,536 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of W&T Offshore to $8.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

W&T Offshore Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $926.18 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.95. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 17.26% and a negative return on equity of 102.77%. The company had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 106.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,980,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.