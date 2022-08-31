W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Shares Gap Down to $6.28

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.28, but opened at $6.06. W&T Offshore shares last traded at $6.22, with a volume of 44,536 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
WTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of W&T Offshore to $8.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.
W&T Offshore Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $926.18 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.21.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On W&T Offshore
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,980,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
W&T Offshore Company Profile
W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on W&T Offshore (WTI)
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
- PVH Corporation Is On Track For Capital Returns
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
- Is Cadence Close To A Cup-With-High-Handle Breakout?
Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.