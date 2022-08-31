Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Trading 5.3% Higher

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.18. 19,096 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 508,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

Yalla Group Trading Down 3.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Yalla Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $76.09 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 852,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 576,318 shares during the last quarter. 3.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation.

