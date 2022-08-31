Yellow Road (ROAD) Price Hits $0.0129 on Exchanges

Yellow Road (ROAD) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 31st. Over the last seven days, Yellow Road has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Yellow Road coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges. Yellow Road has a market capitalization of $39,153.12 and $904.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Yellow Road alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004924 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 84.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00434085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00815621 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015508 BTC.

Yellow Road Coin Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,505,142 coins and its circulating supply is 3,033,587 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920.

Buying and Selling Yellow Road

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yellow Road directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yellow Road should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yellow Road using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Yellow Road Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yellow Road and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.