Zcash (ZEC) Price Reaches $61.57

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 30th. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for $61.57 or 0.00302680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zcash has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. Zcash has a market capitalization of $933.35 million and approximately $68.44 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00113775 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00079577 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002107 BTC.
- Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000066 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003900 BTC.
- BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000039 BTC.
- Hush (HUSH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000207 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000125 BTC.
- Zero (ZER) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000040 BTC.
About Zcash
Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,158,694 coins. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Zcash Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
