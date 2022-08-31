ZCore (ZCR) 1-Day Volume Hits $331.00

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. ZCore has a total market cap of $60,452.46 and approximately $331.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZCore coin can now be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZCore has traded up 16.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ZCore Coin Profile

ZCore (CRYPTO:ZCR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 12,505,925 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash. The Reddit community for ZCore is https://reddit.com/r/ZCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling ZCore

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

