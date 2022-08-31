Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Position Boosted by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies comprises about 1.3% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $5,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZBRA. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 153.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,780,000 after acquiring an additional 12,838 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 23.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 19.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,763,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total transaction of $765,733.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at $649,116. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded down $3.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $299.15. 9,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,113. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $283.72 and a fifty-two week high of $615.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $355.81.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.33.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

