Zigcoin Price Reaches $0.0095 (ZIG)

Zigcoin (ZIG) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Zigcoin has a market cap of $4.00 million and $395,155.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zigcoin has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zigcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Zigcoin

Zigcoin (CRYPTO:ZIG) is a coin. It launched on April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 421,534,212 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly.

Buying and Selling Zigcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

