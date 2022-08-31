ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $123.36

ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 123.36 ($1.49) and traded as high as GBX 134 ($1.62). ZOO Digital Group shares last traded at GBX 130.50 ($1.58), with a volume of 84,838 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of ZOO Digital Group in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of £111.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,300.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 123.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 117.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.82.

In other news, insider Gordon Doran purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £22,500 ($27,187.05).

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based localisation and digital distribution services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through two segments, Media Production, and Software Solutions. The company offers localisation services, including subtitling, scripting, dubbing, audio postproduction, and audio description; media services, such as content preparation, digital packaging/post-production, and metadata preparation; and asset health check services.

