1,000 Shares in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Purchased by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 346.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Stock Down 2.9 %

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $92.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.40. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $90.44 and a fifty-two week high of $122.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.086 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on BMO. StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Europe raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.72.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

