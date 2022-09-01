103,514 Shares in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Bought by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 103,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 523,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,034,000 after buying an additional 21,594 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 354,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after buying an additional 18,053 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 261,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 19,416 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 22.6% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 248,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 45,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 45.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 224,667 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 70,205 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Stock Performance

FRA traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.93. 508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,204. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.32. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.97 and a fifty-two week high of $14.46.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

