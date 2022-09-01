10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $32.70

Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.70 and last traded at $32.93, with a volume of 21685 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair downgraded 10x Genomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America downgraded 10x Genomics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded 10x Genomics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

10x Genomics Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.18 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.09 and a 200-day moving average of $53.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 28.62%. The firm had revenue of $114.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $95,540.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 966,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,997,129.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $95,540.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 966,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,997,129.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $45,465.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,553,996.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,994 shares of company stock valued at $175,739 over the last quarter. 11.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of 10x Genomics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Articles

