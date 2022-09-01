110,256 Shares in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Bought by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 110,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Primerica as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRI. City State Bank bought a new stake in Primerica in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Primerica by 84.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Primerica in the first quarter worth $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Primerica by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Primerica in the first quarter worth $82,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primerica Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $126.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.29. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.22 and a 12 month high of $179.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.63.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $668.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.24 million. Primerica had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on PRI shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Primerica from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total transaction of $535,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,215 shares in the company, valued at $7,796,734.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $191,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,964.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total value of $535,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,796,734.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

