13,000 Shares in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Acquired by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 13,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. State Street Corp increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,051,748 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $214,601,000 after acquiring an additional 8,032,824 shares during the period. Encap Energy Capital Fund Viii L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,227,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 198.8% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 9,999,232 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,695,000 after buying an additional 6,652,802 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,069,592 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,544,000 after buying an additional 6,064,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,891,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWN. Mizuho cut their target price on Southwestern Energy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.36.

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

SWN stock opened at $7.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.91. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $9.87.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 165.90% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 294.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 13.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Southwestern Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.