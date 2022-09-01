14,919 Shares in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Purchased by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NGG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in National Grid by 275.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,212,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,231,000 after buying an additional 889,963 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 298.0% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 578,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,470,000 after purchasing an additional 433,158 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,633,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,371,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,177,000 after purchasing an additional 245,263 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,130,000. 3.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Grid stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.16. 19,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,409. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $59.53 and a fifty-two week high of $80.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.67.

NGG has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,145.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

