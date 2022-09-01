1,556 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Purchased by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 207.0% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 49.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CB. Citigroup began coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.83.

Chubb Trading Down 0.5 %

CB opened at $189.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.64. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $171.96 and a 1-year high of $218.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.68.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. Analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.02%.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

