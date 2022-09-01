19,174 Shares in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Bought by Banco BTG Pactual S.A.

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 715.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 280.0% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MGM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on MGM Resorts International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.31.

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE MGM traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.71. The company had a trading volume of 127,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,379,949. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $51.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 2.14.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 27.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.14%.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, major shareholder Iac Inc. purchased 148,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,440.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 64,672,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,637,117.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other MGM Resorts International news, major shareholder Iac Inc. purchased 148,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,440.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 64,672,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,637,117.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 34,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $997,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,555,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,970,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 624,530 shares of company stock worth $21,491,264 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

