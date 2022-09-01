1irstGold Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $5.58 Million (1GOLD)

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. During the last seven days, 1irstGold has traded up 0% against the US dollar. 1irstGold has a market capitalization of $5.58 million and $14,091.00 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstGold coin can currently be purchased for about $69.03 or 0.00342723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004966 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,141.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005069 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004962 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002538 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00132651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00032871 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00083676 BTC.

1irstGold Coin Profile

1irstGold (1GOLD) is a coin. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,886 coins. 1irstGold’s official website is 1irstgold.com. The official message board for 1irstGold is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold.

Buying and Selling 1irstGold

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar. The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “1GOLD” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

