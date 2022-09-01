20,674 Shares in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Purchased by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 20,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 4.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Teck Resources by 1.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its stake in Teck Resources by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 16,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 95.9% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TECK. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.98.

Teck Resources Price Performance

TECK stock opened at $33.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.46. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $22.12 and a 12 month high of $45.90.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $1.24. Teck Resources had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.97%.

About Teck Resources

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.