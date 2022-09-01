22,984 Shares in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Bought by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC owned about 0.11% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,313.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 25.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter worth $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter worth $558,000.

NYSEARCA:SPXS opened at $22.95 on Thursday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $15.87 and a twelve month high of $30.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.78.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

