25,762 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Purchased by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $72.40 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.86 and a 12-month high of $82.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.90.

