25,762 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Purchased by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance
Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $72.40 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.86 and a 12-month high of $82.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.90.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.