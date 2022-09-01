3,120 Shares in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Acquired by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in L. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loews by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after buying an additional 20,802 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Loews by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Loews by 847.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,526,000 after purchasing an additional 317,874 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Loews by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Loews by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 24,796 shares during the period. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on L shares. StockNews.com cut Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Loews Trading Down 0.6 %

Loews Dividend Announcement

NYSE L traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.99. The stock had a trading volume of 11,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,611. Loews Co. has a one year low of $51.35 and a one year high of $68.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.80%.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

