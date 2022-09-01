334,966 Shares in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Purchased by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 334,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,112,000. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Ovintiv as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Ovintiv by 211.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 135.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ovintiv

In other Ovintiv news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $1,144,244.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,918,005.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Stock Down 3.0 %

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

Shares of OVV traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.57. The stock had a trading volume of 214,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,496,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 3.05. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $63.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Ovintiv from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Ovintiv from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Ovintiv from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

