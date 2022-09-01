365,299 Shares in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Bought by Gillson Capital LP

Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 365,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,722,000. Fifth Third Bancorp accounts for 1.3% of Gillson Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Gillson Capital LP owned approximately 0.05% of Fifth Third Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 79.4% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 98.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 70,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 34,861 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $533,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,373,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $307,436.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,030 shares in the company, valued at $388,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.58. The stock had a trading volume of 113,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,590,307. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.79. The company has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FITB has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

