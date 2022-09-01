3,800 Shares in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Acquired by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $613,990,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $510,135,000. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $261,774,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,251,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,558,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

NYSE CTRA opened at $30.91 on Thursday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $36.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.25. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 41.04% and a return on equity of 28.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,286,339.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,444,348.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

