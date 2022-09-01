431 Shares in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Bought by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHTR. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 336,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,624,000 after acquiring an additional 17,163 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $889,000. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications Trading Up 0.8 %

Charter Communications stock opened at $412.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $459.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $500.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.91. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.75 and a 52 week high of $825.62.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.39 earnings per share for the current year.

CHTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Charter Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Charter Communications to $676.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities cut Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $755.00 to $477.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $623.42.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

