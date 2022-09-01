541,680 Shares in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Purchased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 541,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $17,318,000. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,182,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681,063 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 42,341.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,825,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,254,000 after buying an additional 5,812,171 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,963,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,763,000 after buying an additional 310,436 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,224,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,297,000 after buying an additional 569,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 76,584.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,060,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,906,000 after buying an additional 1,059,158 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FXI opened at $30.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.75. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $26.13 and a 52 week high of $42.69.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

