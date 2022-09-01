62,673 Shares in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Bought by Gillson Capital LP

Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 62,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 451.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 665.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on BHF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.10.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

BHF stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.75. 13,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,419. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.36. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $62.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($3.11). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brighthouse Financial

(Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.