6,365 Shares in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Purchased by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,224,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,818,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047,294 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,035,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $598,316,000 after purchasing an additional 577,908 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Williams Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,612,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $421,386,000 after purchasing an additional 152,864 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Williams Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,406,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $270,975,000 after purchasing an additional 28,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Williams Companies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,542,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $248,458,000 after purchasing an additional 465,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:WMB opened at $34.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.38. The company has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.98 and a 52-week high of $37.97.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMB. Raymond James increased their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.