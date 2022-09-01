8,268 Shares in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Bought by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 80.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 400.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sonoco Products news, COO Rodger D. Fuller sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $118,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,139.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sonoco Products news, COO Rodger D. Fuller sold 1,898 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $118,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,139.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $105,399.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,063 shares in the company, valued at $318,969. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SON shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products to $67.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.57.

SON stock opened at $63.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.91. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $67.06. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.73.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 45.79%.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

