8,475 Shares in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Purchased by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GGG. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Graco by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Graco during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Graco by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 139,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,699,000 after acquiring an additional 71,532 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Graco during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,315,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP grew its stake in Graco by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 195,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $3,181,040.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,603.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $3,181,040.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,135 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,603.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,110,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,949 shares of company stock worth $3,936,081. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Graco Trading Down 0.9 %

Several research firms have weighed in on GGG. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Graco to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird cut Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $63.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.20. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.48 and a 52 week high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $548.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.07%.

Graco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.