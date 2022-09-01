AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $24.07

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.07 and last traded at $24.35, with a volume of 56591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.68 and a 200 day moving average of $30.31.

AB Electrolux (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ELUXY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $1.50. AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $35.96 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that AB Electrolux will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

