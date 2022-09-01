AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $24.07

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.07 and last traded at $24.35, with a volume of 56591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.33.
AB Electrolux (publ) Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.68 and a 200 day moving average of $30.31.
AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.
Featured Stories
