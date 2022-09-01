Abbot Financial Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 599 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of COST traded up $4.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $526.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,965. The company’s 50-day moving average is $521.09 and its 200-day moving average is $519.97. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

