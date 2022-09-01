Abbot Financial Management Inc. Buys New Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in CrowdStrike by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 440.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD stock traded down $10.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $171.71. 246,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,566,729. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.10.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at $36,144,131.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,782 shares of company stock worth $17,581,741 in the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $232.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised CrowdStrike from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.04.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

