Abbot Financial Management Inc. Cuts Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. cut its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 456.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 802,174 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,722,000 after buying an additional 658,125 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 81,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 13,182 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,216,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 248,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after buying an additional 20,711 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.5 %

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at $521,788.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.23. 446,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,870,217. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.22. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 103.74%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

