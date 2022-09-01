Abbot Financial Management Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $271,422,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the first quarter worth about $158,782,000. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 18.8% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,902,000 after purchasing an additional 799,609 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,468,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Aflac by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,531,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,903,000 after purchasing an additional 379,178 shares during the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Price Performance

AFL traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.21. 93,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,831,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $51.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.71. The company has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Aflac news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at $7,953,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,272 shares of company stock worth $2,338,959. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.