Abbot Financial Management Inc. Has $3.01 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 1.5% of Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 309.3% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.51. 918,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,339,557. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

