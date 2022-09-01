Abbot Financial Management Inc. Increases Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,719 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 96,505 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $24,525,000 after acquiring an additional 17,130 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,484,000. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,519 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $157,477.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,111,025.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,239.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $157,477.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,111,025.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,715,392. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of CRM traded down $3.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $152.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,297,652. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.25 and its 200-day moving average is $184.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.17, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.11.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

