Abbot Financial Management Inc. Invests $534,000 in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 28.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Performance

IGV stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $281.28. 878,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $289.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.66. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a one year low of $123.69 and a one year high of $183.23.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

