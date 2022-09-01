Abbot Financial Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,607 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 1.8% of Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $887,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,206,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,235,832. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.28. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $31.77 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $129.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wedbush cut their price objective on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

