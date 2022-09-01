AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,647 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $38,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.35.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $3.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $137.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,985,714. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.95 and a 200-day moving average of $150.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.89%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

