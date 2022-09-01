AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Lowered by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,816 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $14,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $648,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in AbbVie by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,684,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,131,000 after purchasing an additional 16,348 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in AbbVie by 0.7% in the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 17,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 17,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 8,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $3.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $137.61. The stock had a trading volume of 75,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,985,714. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.