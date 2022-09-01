ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the July 31st total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 383,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at ABM Industries

In other news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $58,032.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ABM Industries news, EVP Joshua H. Feinberg purchased 6,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.16 per share, with a total value of $247,882.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,959.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $58,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ABM Industries

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 487.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 1,691.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABM Industries Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ABM Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Shares of NYSE:ABM traded down $1.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.06. 3,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. ABM Industries has a 52-week low of $38.08 and a 52-week high of $54.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.43. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.07.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

