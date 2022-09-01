abrdn Japan Investment Trust (LON:AJIT) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $568.98

abrdn Japan Investment Trust plc (LON:AJIT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 568.98 ($6.88) and traded as high as GBX 600 ($7.25). abrdn Japan Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 580 ($7.01), with a volume of 19,081 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of abrdn Japan Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.83, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of £72.06 million and a P/E ratio of -7.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 570.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 587.36.

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

