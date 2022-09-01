Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 215,760 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 332.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215,760 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Cardinal Health worth $15,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $70.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.58. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $71.45.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 568.57%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.73%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

