Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 66,786 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 161.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,786 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $14,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PPG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,588,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,452,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,699,182,000 after purchasing an additional 698,561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,498,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,982,752,000 after purchasing an additional 338,189 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 91.6% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 468,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,426,000 after purchasing an additional 224,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 15.1% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,677,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $219,833,000 after purchasing an additional 220,471 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPG opened at $126.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.67 and a 200-day moving average of $126.99. The company has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $177.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.39%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PPG. UBS Group dropped their target price on PPG Industries to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.18.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

