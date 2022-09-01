Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 61.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 427,368 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 163,024 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $12,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 18,699 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 378.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 58,089 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 158,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 73,715 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 12,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 173.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 160,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 101,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BOX

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $343,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,395,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,901,373.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $343,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,395,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,901,373.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $384,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,447,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,123,629.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,000 shares of company stock worth $1,124,970 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $25.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.04 and a beta of 1.14. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.18 and a 52 week high of $33.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.74.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.77 million. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BOX. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on BOX to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup began coverage on BOX in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.30.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

