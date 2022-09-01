Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,913 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $10,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 30,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 394.3% during the 1st quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 152,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,895,000 after acquiring an additional 121,616 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 723.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,965,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $309,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,413 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.3% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.0% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:TSM opened at $83.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $432.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.98. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $73.74 and a twelve month high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 33.56%. Analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen set a $100.00 price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

