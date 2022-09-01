Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 106.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 56,306 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Lincoln Electric worth $15,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 201.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $134.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.60.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $136.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.29. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.17 and a 52-week high of $148.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.20. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 50.64% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $969.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 36.78%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

